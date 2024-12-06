PTI founder warns of ‘civil disobedience’, if demands not met: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met, ARY News reported.

Addressing media persons outside jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema said that former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, has announced two key demands: the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

Earlier, Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, sent a significant message, revealing that he has “one final card” left.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having “one final card up his sleeve” but chose not to reveal further details.

Addressing rumors about the former prime minister’s health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

Aleema also commended Bushra Bibi’s leadership during the November 24 protests, stating, Bushra Bibi led the protests; other leaders should have also stood on the container alongside her.

She further revealed details about Imran Khan’s treatment in custody, stating that he was confined in isolation for 40-50 hours without access to newspapers or state television, leaving him unaware of external developments.