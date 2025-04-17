COAS Asim Munir says Shuhada, Ghazis are our enduring pride

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir conferred military honours on officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an investiture ceremony to this effect was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Decorations conferred included Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the Shuhada.

Paying homage to the martyrs and veterans, the COAS Asim Munir said Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. He said their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani.

The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.

General Asim Munir also expressed profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude of the families of the Shuhada, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland.

Commending the unyielding resolve of Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies, the COAS appreciated their relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that as long as the public stands with the Pakistan Army, no one can harm the country.

In a powerful and spirited address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, COAS paid glowing tribute to the contributions of Pakistanis living abroad.

COAS Asim Munir praised the overseas community as “not just ambassadors, but a light that illuminates the world.” He said that those promoting the narrative of “brain drain” must understand this is, in fact, “brain gain.”