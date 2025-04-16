‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that as long as the public stands with the Pakistan Army, no one can harm the country.

In a powerful and spirited address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, COAS paid glowing tribute to the contributions of Pakistanis living abroad.

COAS Asim Munir praised the overseas community as “not just ambassadors, but a light that illuminates the world.” He said that those promoting the narrative of “brain drain” must understand this is, in fact, “brain gain.”

The Army Chief also addressed key national and global issues during his speech. Commenting on the Balochistan situation, COAS Munir vowed that “not even ten generations of terrorists can destabilize Balochistan or Pakistan.”

Highlighting the sanctity of state institutions, he stated that “those who incite rebellion within security institutions are enemies of Pakistan.” He reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the people, asserting, “As long as the public stands with the Pakistan Army, no harm can come to the country.”

General Asim Munir denounced the irresponsible use of social media and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance on both Kashmir and Gaza. “Kashmir remains the jugular vein of Pakistan,” he stated, and added that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

COAS called on institutions to function strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and law, describing such a system as a “hard state.”

The COAS also stressed the importance of passing on the Two-Nation Theory and Pakistan’s foundational narrative to the new generation.