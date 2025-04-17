Pakistan, Hungary ink visa exemption MOU for diplomatic passports

Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to enhance their cooperation across various fields and strengthen collaboration at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

The understanding to this effect reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Islamabad today.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said both the sides have a common interest in cooperating in areas such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, Information Technology and Industrial manufacturing, emphasizing there is a vast scope to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Hungary remains a steadfast and trusted friend and a greater partner to Pakistan. He said these ties are rooted in mutual understanding and shared aspirations for peace, security and development.

Reaffirming the commitment to further strengthen this relationship, Ishaq Dar commended Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s development. He was confident that this partnership will continue to ascend guided by mutual commitment to peace, progress and multilateral cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he apprised the Hungarian Foreign Minister on regional matters including Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, advocating for its resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s steadfast support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination and a two state solution.

In his remarks, the Hungarian Foreign Minister once again voiced support for extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan beyond 2027. He said the EU considers Pakistan as a reliable partner and the GSP Plus status for Pakistan is in the mutual interest of the both sides.

Referring to the MOUs signed on cooperation in archaeology and culture, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said that both countries have rich histories and cultural heritage, which they consider a source of strength.

Recognizing the threat posed by terrorists, based in Afghanistan, the Hungarian Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan against terrorism saying these efforts contribute seriously to global security and the security of Europe as well.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the doubling of trade between the two countries saying that Hungry considers Pakistan as a reliable partner. He mentioned that the Hungarian companies have successfully completed food security and water management projects in Pakistan. He said we are also offering four hundred scholarships to Pakistani students every year.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said a delegation comprising seventeen business leaders and companies are also accompanying him during the visit. He said we have discussed promoting our bilateral relations through expanding cooperation in education, agriculture, food security, medical science, water management and energy sectors.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Hungarian Foreign Minister signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports. Two Memorandums of Understanding were also signed for cooperation in culture and archaeology sectors.