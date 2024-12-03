web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI founder not moved from Adiala Jail, says Salman Akram Raja

Shakoor Nizamani
By Shakoor Nizamani
|

TOP NEWS

Shakoor Nizamani
Shakoor Nizamani
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday said that the party’s founder was not moved from Adiala Jail to some other place.

Talking to media PTI leader said that the party’s founder might be transferred to another cell.

He said there were a curfew like situation across Punjab on November 24 during the PTI’s protest. “Some people were still reached Islamabad passing through several cities, but thousands could not reach,” he said.

He said party leaders of Punjab have suffered atrocities, “It could not be said that the Punjab’s leaders are not siding with the party”.

“I have withdrawn resignation, will talk on the subject later,” PTI official said while talking about his resignation from the party’s office.

Salman Akram Raja had resigned from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, in the face of growing criticism against party leadership following the Islamabad protest.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also confirmed receiving Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

The party leaders are under severe scrutiny after PTI workers retreated from D-Chowk in Islamabad.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.