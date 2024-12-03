PTI founder not moved from Adiala Jail, says Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday said that the party’s founder was not moved from Adiala Jail to some other place.

Talking to media PTI leader said that the party’s founder might be transferred to another cell.

He said there were a curfew like situation across Punjab on November 24 during the PTI’s protest. “Some people were still reached Islamabad passing through several cities, but thousands could not reach,” he said.

He said party leaders of Punjab have suffered atrocities, “It could not be said that the Punjab’s leaders are not siding with the party”.

“I have withdrawn resignation, will talk on the subject later,” PTI official said while talking about his resignation from the party’s office.

Salman Akram Raja had resigned from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, in the face of growing criticism against party leadership following the Islamabad protest.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also confirmed receiving Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

The party leaders are under severe scrutiny after PTI workers retreated from D-Chowk in Islamabad.