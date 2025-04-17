Five dead as hailstorm wreaks havoc in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Five people have lost their lives and nineteen others were injured as a fierce hailstorm battered multiple cities in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the storm, with lightning and strong winds, brought down walls and caused fatal incidents across the northern part of the country.

In Jhelum, three people, including a woman, were killed when the walls of their homes collapsed.

In Kot Addu, a young man died after being struck by lightning. In Rawalpindi’s Ratta Amral area, a mosque wall collapsed, claiming the life of a young boy. Five of the injured are in critical condition, authorities reported.

The storm also caused significant damage in Kotli, where lightning sparked a forest fire that spread rapidly due to strong winds. In Chilas, powerful gusts toppled house walls, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to two others.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the heavy rainfall led to flash flooding, washing away several roads and creating a chaotic situation. The Pak-Afghan highway in Khyber district was closed due to torrential water flows, leaving numerous cargo vehicles stranded. In Mansehra, fallen power lines disrupted electricity supply, plunging the area into darkness. District Mohmand experienced a mix of light and heavy showers.

In Azad Kashmir, cities including Bhimber, Kotli, and Mirpur were hit by intense rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and cold weather conditions.