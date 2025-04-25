Hurts to see my mother being targeted for statement on Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra

NEW DELHI: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has spoken out against the criticism by hatemongers for inviting Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem to the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin event in Bengaluru on May 24.

Neeraj Chopra had personally invited Nadeem to compete in the event, however, Nadeem declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships.

In a social media post, Chopra expressed his disappointment over the hate and abuse he received from extremists elements in India, saying, “It hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason.”

He informed that the invites were sent to all athletes on Monday, two days before the Pahalgam attack.

He emphasized that his invitation to Nadeem was a gesture between athletes, aiming to bring the best talent to India for world-class sporting events. Chopra said the invitation he extended to Arshad “was from one athlete to another – nothing more, nothing less.”

Chopra also highlighted the unfair targeting of his mother, noting the stark contrast in public opinion when she made a similar comment last year, which was widely praised.

“I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother in her simplicity — had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven’t held back from targeting her for that very same statement,” he added, expressing his frustration over the double standards.

Read More: ‘Arshad Nadeem is also our child,’ says Neeraj’s mother

Last year, Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, captured the hearts of fans across the border with her touching remarks about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who defeated her son to win Gold medal in the Olympic men’s javelin final.

“I am happy with the silver, the guy who got gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child. Everyone goes there after doing a lot of hard work,” Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi said.

Her words have been widely praised for their warmth and sportsmanship, serving as a reminder of the dedication and perseverance required in Olympic competitions.

Neeraj’s mother’s remarks have been widely praised by Indian and Pakistani fans for their warmth and sportsmanship.