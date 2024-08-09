‘Arshad Nadeem is also our child,’ says Neeraj’s mother after Javelin Olympic final

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, captured the hearts of fans across the border with her touching remarks about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who defeated her son to win Gold meal in the Olympic men’s javelin final.

“I am happy with the silver, the guy who got gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child. Everyone goes there after doing a lot of hard work,” Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi said.

Her words have been widely praised for their warmth and sportsmanship, serving as a reminder of the dedication and perseverance required in Olympic competitions.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

In the first stage, the star javelin player failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he made a remarkable recovery with 92.97m in his second attempt, a new Olympic record.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nadeem went on to deliver an 88.72-meter throw in his third attempt.

India’s Neeraj Chopra also failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he recovered with an 89.45m throw to bag a silver medal. His third attempt was also ruled out.