JCP nominates two more judges for SC constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated two Supreme Court judges for the constitutional benches of the apex court by majority of its total membership.

“A meeting of the JCP was held for considering the nomination of two Judges for the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad at 3:00 pm,” a press statement issued here read.

The JCP nominated Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi for the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, by majority of its total membership.

Meanwhile, a Full Court meeting was also held chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and attended by all judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The CJP commenced the session by welcoming the judges and outlining the agenda aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency and smooth functioning of the Court, a press statement read.

Among the key agenda items, the Full Court deliberated on the proposal to revise the legal/professional fees for counsel appointed at State expense.

The recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council regarding the enrolment of former Judges of the High Courts as Advocates of the Supreme Court, the matter of Right to Access to Information, Asset Declaration process and the draft Supreme Court Rules, 2025 were deliberated upon and appropriate directions were issued.

“All the Hon’ble Judges gave their candid and valuable input. The forum specially appreciated the working of the Supreme Court Rules Amendment Committee and the office of the Registrar.”

It was unanimously agreed to hold the next Full Court meeting soon to support the reform process initiated in the Supreme Court.