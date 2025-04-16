Justice Baqar Najafi sworn in as SC judge

Justice Baqar Najafi took oath as a Supreme Court (SC) judge on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi administered oath to Justice Baqar Najafi at the Surpeme Court building.

The ceremony was attended by SC judges and other dignitaries.

On Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to the elevation of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had nominated Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Najafi as a judge of the SC.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, judge, LHC, as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office,” the notification by the presidency read.

Last week, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi approved the elevation of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court by a majority vote of 9 to 4.

The nominees for the two vacant slots of the SC had to be selected from the five senior-most LHC judges. As per the seniority list of the LHC, incumbent Chief Justice Alia Neelum was at the top. She was followed by Senior Puisne Judge Shujaat Ali Khan, and justices Najafi, Abid Aziz Sheikh and Sadaqat Ali Khan.