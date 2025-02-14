CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Friday administered oath to the six newly-appointed Supreme Court (SC) judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex court.

On Monday, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, approved the appointments of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim to the apex court.

Apart from six permanent judges, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb also took oath as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

The attorney general of Pakistan, lawyers, SC staff and other notables attended the oath-taking ceremony.

“The commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the judges for their appointment as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Read more: Law Ministry notifies appointment of six new SC judges

The JCP by majority of its total membership also nominated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court for appointment as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement added.

Last week, four Supreme Court judges penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, asking him to halt new appointments to the court until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is made.

The judges, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, expressed concerns that new appointments could create ‘controversy and undermine the court’s legitimacy’.

The judges argued that the appointment of new judges could be perceived as “court packing” and may impact the outcome of the 26th Amendment case. They also pointed out that the Islamabad High Court’s seniority list has been altered without the judges taking oath, which is a ‘mandatory’ requirement.