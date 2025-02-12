Law Ministry notifies appointment of six new SC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law has issued notifications for the appointment of six permanent judges to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar have been appointed as Supreme Court judges.

Additionally, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui have also been appointed to the Supreme Court, with their appointment notifications now officially issued.

Justice Salahuddin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim have also been appointed as judges to the SC, with their notifications issued as well.

Furthermore, the notification for the appointment of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court has also been issued.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the appointment of six new judges to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

The JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, approved the appointments of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim to the apex court, as per a press statement issued after the meeting.

The JCP also elevated Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court.

“The commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the judges for their appointment as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The JCP by majority of its total membership also nominated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court for appointment as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement added.

Last week, four Supreme Court judges penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, asking him to halt new appointments to the court until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is made.

The judges, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, expressed concerns that new appointments could create ‘controversy and undermine the court’s legitimacy’.

The judges argued that the appointment of new judges could be perceived as “court packing” and may impact the outcome of the 26th Amendment case. They also pointed out that the Islamabad High Court’s seniority list has been altered without the judges taking oath, which is a ‘mandatory’ requirement.