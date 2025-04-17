Book banks established in Sindh schools

In a major step to make education easily accessible for the students, the Sindh government has introduced the Sindh Book Bank Initiative in both public and private schools across the province, ARY News reported.

The constructive purposes behind this progressive are to motivate students to donate their used books, and to ensure that learning supplies remain available for those who face problems to afford new textbooks.

As inflation is rising, it is making requirements tough for parents to afford. Many families find it difficult to provide quality education for their children.

Recognising this matter, the Sindh Book Bank Initiative has been established by the Sindh government in schools to support needy students.

Students are motivated to give their previously used books to this cause. These books will be accumulated and stored in specific repositories within schools, which are part of the Sindh Book Bank Initiative.

These books are handed over to the students who require them to study, It would develop a culture of strength and resource-sharing.

In addition, the Sindh government will continue the distribution of free textbooks, with the plan to provide primary-level books in the first phase, while secondary-level books in the next.

The Sindh Book Bank Initiative is likely to significantly decrease the financial load on families while endorsing the smart use of educational assets.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that it would provide free school bags and textbooks to all public school students across the province.

Information Adviser Barrister Saif confirmed the decision, stating that funds were approved for this education initiative.

In another major decision, the annual budget for Parent-Teacher Councils was increased from 5 billion to 7 billion rupees to further improve school facilities.

The measures aimed to reduce financial burdens on families and encourage school enrollment.