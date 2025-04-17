Pakistan posts record current account surplus in March 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed the economic team over Pakistan’s current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025, the highest in history.

In a statement here, the prime minister termed the current account surplus a reflection of a stabilizing economy.

“Thanks God, the current account surplus was $1.85 billion in the first 9 months of this fiscal year. The recent positive economic indicators are a reflection of the right direction of government policies,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister attributed the current account surplus to record remittances, increasing exports and the tireless efforts of the government’s economic team. “We are striving for sustainable development of the country’s economy,” he said.

Earlier in the day, State Bank of Pakistan reported that the country’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s current account increased by 230 percent against a surplus of $363 million (revised) on year-on-year (YoY) basis recorded in the same month last year.

“With oil prices down, and remittances continuing to make a record mark, Pakistan’s current account is expected to be in deep surplus by June FY25 (may also continue in FY26), thereby resulting in further scale-up in overall investor confidence,” Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to Finance Minister, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan has decided to digitize the national economy, with all ministries tasked with implementing the measures for digitisation.

Read More: Pakistan’s economy to grow 2.5% in FY2025, says ADB

The decision to this effect was taken at a high level review meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

In line with the decision, the Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to immediately establish a dynamic working group for implementing and monitoring the measures for digitization.

He said improving the country’s economy and eliminating parallel informal economy is a key component of the government’s reform agenda.

The Prime Minister said reforms are being carried out at the level of coordinated and institutional levels so that the change is sustainable and long-lasting.