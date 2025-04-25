India arming TTP for attacks in Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said India of supplying weapons to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for attacks in Pakistan.

Speaking during ARY News’ program “Khabar” Khawaja Asif called Taliban “Indian agents” and added that New Delhi is preparing terror attacks on Pakistani soil.

Asif said that Pakistan possesses credible intelligence indicating India’s involvement in orchestrating attacks through the TTP.

“India is providing IEDs and other weaponry to TTP operatives, aiming to target key Pakistani cities,” he stated.

Khawaja Asif recalled that during the Ashraf Ghani administration in Afghanistan, India operated multiple consulates which were allegedly used to fund and arm terrorist groups.

“The current Indian government, under Modi, operates with the same extremist mindset that led to the Gujarat violence,” he added.

Khawaja Asif strongly criticized India’s role in fuelling terrorism within Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based Heads of Mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Secretary shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting. She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

She also cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.