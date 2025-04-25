Foreign diplomats briefed on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based Heads of Mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Secretary shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting. She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She also cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.

Read More: Stopping water will be considered ‘act of war’, Pakistan warns India

Pakistan has vehemently rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

The committee highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

National Security Committee said in statement “Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.

Noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, NSC said that Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.