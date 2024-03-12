KP CM writes to federal govt for chief secretary’s removal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday sought the removal of the chief secretary, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KP CM in a summary forwarded to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, sought removal of the Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry.

Gandapur has sought the appointment of Shahab Ali Shah as the new chief secretary.

According to Gandapur, the proposed replacement is expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the role, thereby contributing to the overall development of the KP province.

This decision underscores Gandapur’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP CM said KP IGP Akhtar Hayyat will continue discharging his duties as a decision for his removal has not been taken yet.

Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to raise the issue of the province’s receivable finances against the federal government.

A meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur discussed financial issues of the province related to the federal government.

The chief minister directed concerned officials to devise a line of action to raise the matter with the federal government.

Gandapur directed the officials to complete paperwork to take the matter of provincial finances effectively with the federal government.