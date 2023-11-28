Ali Amin Gandapur served another NAB notice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been served another notice by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Gandapur purchased thousands of acres of land in different localities after coming into power.

The notice read that the investigators found evidence of transactions worth Rs500 million into 60 bank accounts belonging to Gandapur. Additionally, the PTI leader had also purchased land for several housing schemes through benamidar [ostensible persons].

In January, the anti-corruption watchdog had launched an investigation into Gandapur’s assets, as well as the properties belonging to his close relatives including his brothers.

The Gandapur family had allegedly purchased several properties in Kulachi Tehsil, Command Area, Hathala, Gomal Zam. They also bought properties in those areas linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.