"Can go to Afghanistan even without passport if PTI founder orders"

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday that his passport has remained blocked since May 9.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur claimed he had applied multiple times but had still not been issued a passport. He added that a passport was essential for travelling to Afghanistan.

The Chief Minister remarked that if instructed by the PTI founder, he could even go to Afghanistan without a passport. He further stated that dialogue with the Afghan government was the responsibility of the federal government, not the province.

Gandapur noted that the federal government had expressed willingness to form a joint jirga to take matters forward.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had alleged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported 26th Constitutional Amendment after receiving money.

In his media talk, Ali Amin Gandapur accused Fazlur Rehman of getting financial benefits for 26th amendment vote.

The KP CM claimed he had earlier advised his party not to place trust in Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I had warned the party about him, but despite my reservations, I was asked to remain silent,” he remarked.

Gandapur added that it was only on the insistence of his party that he welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In July, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed support for a change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, emphasising that any such change should come from within the ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).