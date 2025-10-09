Ali Amin Gandapur vows not to hold any party or govt office again

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he fully accepts the decision of PTI founder Imran Khan and reaffirmed that the party remains united under his leadership, ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News, Ali Amin Gandapur said all parliamentary members have expressed full confidence in the founder’s decision, adding that “the opposition is trying to create unnecessary political drama, but their conspiracy will not succeed.”

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always been the stronghold of the PTI founder Imran Khan and despite the challenges, party workers have remained steadfast through every difficulty since 2022.

“The founder of PTI directed me to resign, and I have done so in compliance with his orders,” Ali Amin Gandapur said, adding that those attempting to prolong the issue are only creating further confusion.

He emphasized that he will not accept any ministerial position even if offered again by Imran Khan. “I have already conveyed my message that I will continue working as a dedicated party worker,” he said.

Ali Amin further added that the opposition cannot topple Sohail Afridi’s government through such political tricks, warning that Pakistan is already facing serious challenges and politicians should avoid adding to the instability.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, Imran Khan had removed Ali Amin Gandapur from his position as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“It has been decided that Ali Amin Gandapur will no longer remain the Chief Minister,” Salman Akram Raja said, confirming the development. He added that Sohail Afridi will be appointed as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Raja stated that Imran Khan himself decided to remove Gandapur. Commenting on the current security situation, Salman Akram Raja noted that incidents of terrorism have increased this year, leading to several casualties.