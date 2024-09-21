web analytics
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Ali Amin Gandapur vows to free PTI founder

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced his determination to secure the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is currently jailed in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing PTI workers on Lahore’s Ring Road, Gandapur stressed his commitment to fulfilling his promises, despite the roadblocks and obstacles created by the Punjab government.

He criticized the provincial administration, calling their actions to block roads and disrupt the rally “foolish,” and praised the resilience of the PTI supporters who managed to participate in the rally despite the hurdles.

READ: PTI Lahore rally ends as police intervenes to prevent schedule violation

“The people’s full participation in the rally shows their confidence in us,” Gandapur said.

In a video message after the rally, he thanked the people of Lahore and KP for their strong turnout and expressed gratitude for their support.

Gandapur vowed to address ‘serious issues’ in future speeches and reiterated that PTI will not accept the government of Form 47 or allow unconstitutional amendments to proceed.

He made it clear that the party would stand firm against illegal actions and support the judiciary in upholding justice, vowing to continue the fight as long as necessary.

