PTI Lahore rally ends as police intervenes to prevent schedule violation

LAHORE: After exceeding the time allotted by the district administration, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) rally in Lahore faced law enforcement intervention, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police and district officials contacted the rally organizers, urging them to end the rally as agreed on the allotted time, warning of legal action for violating the terms of the NOC.

As the event extended beyond the permitted time, the DJ switched off the sound system and lights, leaving the crowd in darkness. In response, attendees turned on their mobile phone flashlights, while some began to exit the venue.

The police also started to close the key entry points to the city, including Ring road, Motorway Babu Sabu Interchange, Shahdara, and Abdul Sattar Edhi interchanges, resulting in long traffic queues.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that any violation of the NOC would be handled legally, as law enforcement officers followed directives to block key roads and manage the situation.

