Ali Amin Gandapur warns against suppressing ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday warned his political opponents against suppressing ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (True Freedom), vowing that PTI would resist any move in this regard, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, the PTI leader declared that anyone who tries to become Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa will be labeled a traitor.

The minister also warned that those who try to violate the Constitution will be hanged and made an example of.

Ali Amin Gandapur concluded his speech by saying that he is waiting for just one call from PTI founder Imran Khan to take action and lead the charge.

He also took a dig at Pervez Khattak, saying that if he testifies falsely, he will not be able to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner, wherein security agencies expressed their reservations about the potential risks associated with the rally.

According to the authorities, the decision to suspend the NOC was made to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city. The authorities have emphasised that the safety of the citizens is their top priority, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained in the city.