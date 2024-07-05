NOC for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad suspended

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chief Commissioner on Friday suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner, wherein security agencies expressed their reservations about the potential risks associated with the rally.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the applications related to the rally and the Deputy Commissioner’s prior permission.

The Chief Commissioner, after reviewing the requests and security concerns, decided to suspend the NOC for the meeting.

According to the authorities, the decision to suspend the NOC was made to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city. The authorities have emphasised that the safety of the citizens is their top priority, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained in the city.

Earlier, the district administration of the federal capital granted permission to the PTI to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk.

After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of NOC for a meeting. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition seeking permission for the PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.