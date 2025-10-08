‘Captain decides where players go,’ Gohar on PTI founder’s decision about Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s decision to replace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reflects his exclusive authority within the party, emphasizing that “the captain decides where his players go,” ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said that the founder’s message regarding Ali Amin Gandapur has been received, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership will ensure full implementation of his directions.

“The founder has instructed that Ali Amin Gandapur should tender his resignation. He wishes to bring about a change in the provincial government,” Gohar stated.

He added that Ali Amin Gandapur will leave for Peshawar today and submit his resignation to the Governor tomorrow.

“Under the Constitution, the Chief Minister’s resignation must be submitted to the Governor — I am not authorized to accept it myself,” Gohar clarified.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman emphasized that there is no forward bloc within the party, asserting that all members remain united behind the founder’s leadership.

“PTI still holds a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are no divisions, and no one can defy the founder’s directives,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan has nominated Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister of KP, adding that all party members will accept the government formed under his leadership.

“Ali Amin Gandapur has stated that the Chief Minister’s office was a trust given to him by the founder. He will honor that trust,” Gohar remarked.

He paid tribute to Gandapur’s performance, saying the outgoing CM worked day and night for the province.

“I commend Ali Amin Gandapur for his tireless service. Under the founder’s vision, the province will continue to move forward,” he added.

Barrister Gohar also dismissed reports about Aleema Khanum’s involvement in the decision, clarifying that Imran Khan did not mention her name.

“It is the founder’s prerogative to decide which worker serves in which position. The captain always decides where to place his team,” Gohar said.

He reiterated that PTI’s 91 MPAs in KP remain united, and the party’s government will continue under new leadership.

“The PTI founder’s leadership is unchallenged — and his decisions are final,” he concluded.

On the security situation, Barrister Gohar noted that intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but emphasized that counterterrorism is constitutionally the responsibility of the federal government.

