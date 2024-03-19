Arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur issued

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to May 9 events, wherein military installations came under attack, ARY News reported.

ATC Jude Malik Ejaz Asif issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for the newly-elected chief minister and ordered the police to present him before court on April 2.

The arrest warrants against Ali Amin Gandapur were issued in a case registered at City Police Station.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday ordered the federal government to provide details of cases against Ali Amin Gandapur.

A division bench of the high court comprises of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Alhmed heard petition of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur seeking details of cases against him.

“This problem has not yet resolved?” Justice Shakeel Ahmed questioned. “Problems still persist, we don’t know the cases registered in Punjab,” counsel Arshad Ahmed said.

“Get bail if involved in any case in Punjab,” Justice Shakeel said. “If they will provide us details than we will go to courts. They are not providing us details of cases, and nothing has been shared in writing till now,” Gandapur’s lawyer said.

“There are two inquiries against him in D.I.Khan,” FIA’s Director Legal Abdul Rehman said.

“He is chief minister of the province and the people of the province have reposed confidence in him,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said. “The people have voted him and now he is running the province,” Justice Ibrahim further said.

“It is unlikely that you could not provide him details. Provide details of the cases registered against him, to the petitioner,” the bench ordered.