Ali Amin Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrant issued in liquor, arms recovery case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the recovery of liquor and illegal weapons.

The court directed authorities to arrest and produce the PTI leader before the court after he failed to appear repeatedly in the proceedings.

During today’s hearing, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, Gandapur once again did not appear, prompting the issuance of warrants.

The court adjourned the hearing until October 28, while the case remains registered at Bara Kahu Police Station.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.