In pictures: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly’s California vacay

The latest pictures and videos of celebrity couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly from their US vacation are viral on social media.

Following the 35th birthday of Ali Ansari last month, he and his wife Saboor Aly jet off to California earlier this week for a luxurious getaway in the US state. The ‘Bubbly Kya Chahti Hai’ actor has been treating his millions of social media followers with several glimpses of the trip posted in reel formats on the gram feed.

On the other hand, the ‘Amanat’ star gave minute-to-minute updates of the activities to her fans via her stories on the photo and video sharing application.

The duo seemed to have a ball of a time soaking up the Los Angeles sun at Venice Beach, while, they also explored the picturesque beaches and parks of San Diego.

Millions of social users showered their love on viral Instagram posts with likes and heartwarming comments for the couple.

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in January this year followed by week-long wedding festivities.

On the work front, Saboor has hit serials including ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ to her credits, whereas, Ali has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in serials with ‘Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein’ being one of them.

