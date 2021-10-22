Singer Ali Azmat slammed for Noor Jehan comments

Social media is abuzz with actors, singers and general public condemning singer Ali Azmat’s comments about Queen of Melody Madam Noor Jehan.

The singer, in a media interview, termed the legendary singer Madam Noor Jehan mai (old woman) and kofta (meat ball) infuriating local celebrities and general public.

Ali Azmat, while speaking about his acceptance of cultural invasion by MTV in 90’s Pakistan said that “Living in Lahore and playing street cricket, we grew up where 11 boys would collect the money to buy a ball, it was obvious for us to completely embrace the cultural invasion by MTV. You put on your TV and you would see Noor Jehan draped in a saree, with heavy jewellery and excessive makeup. We would get irritated by mai. Why would they make us watch this kofta”.

Madam Noor Jehan’s daughters, his grandson Ahmed Ali Butt and other artists too condemned the singer’s comments about one of the greatest singers subcontinent ever produced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Durrani (@_hinadurrani_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedalibutt)

“I’m sure he (Ali Azmat) also knows how big of a legacy Noor Jehan has and 1000 rock bands can’t measure up to her 1 song. I don’t hold it against him because he is an artist also and very well knows that respect comes when you give respect, otherwise your just putting yourself in a position where people will disgrace your own legacy. As for The Melody Queen Noor Jehan… ‘gai ge duneya geet mayray’…Forever” Ahmed Ali Butt wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Madam Noor Jahan’s daughter Hina Durrani said that her late mother’s name is synonymous with greatness.

“When someone expresses an opinion breaking boundaries of respect & decorum they show you that they lack common decency , grace & humility. Respecting someone indicates the quality of your personality. Freedom of expression is qualified for a good reason. It should not be permitted to be used as means of indignation for another / others,” wrote Hina Durrani.

Designer and Madam Noor Jehan’s daughter Mina Hassan wrote “Let us a take a moment to disagree with disgraceful utterances from an interview conducted with a now faded representative of Pakistan’s music industry. Let us take a moment to recognise this person’s unregulated & greatly unjustified tenor & evident lack of intellectual coherence. When explaining popular culture relevant to his generation, he effortlessly stooped to an abhorrent low. Evidently unable to express himself whilst visually pleased with this demeaning ‘quality’, he did not shudder for a month when discussing a legend, an icon, a muse of all things valued & endeared, a mother. Introspection is at an all time low with such primitive minds”.

Aroosa actress Mishi Khan too condemned Ali Azmat’s remarks on Twitter.

I am shocked to hear such derogatory remarks for an iconic legendary artist like Malika Taranum Noor Jahan (RIP)by the arrogant blabber mouth #AliAzmat.He needs to be schooled how to respect Legends Shame on him for using such foul words for someone who is no more#JummahMubarak pic.twitter.com/kxmCqGnEBz — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) October 22, 2021

His comments were also widely condemned social media platforms by general public and his ‘Junoon’ days fans too.

Being a Junoon fan, i am embarrassed… pic.twitter.com/qt36TzE7Ye — فاطمہ عرفان (@fatimairrfan) October 19, 2021

#AliAzmat seems to have lost his mind at old age. A man who copied led zeplin and has only a handful of hits to his credit, he's not even worth the dust of legend Noor Jehan. pic.twitter.com/fqZKJrhGmM — Nauman Shafi (@NaumanShafi) October 22, 2021

M. Noor Jehan has always been an asset to Pakistan, the way she promoted culture through her singing is impregnable, she is and will be among the greatest artists. Ali Azmat is a clown himself that he should see himself in mirror before criticising someone else’ body.#AliAzmat🤡 pic.twitter.com/bmmfY1LkYN — Agha Jazba (@AghaJazba) October 22, 2021

Imagine having Ali Azmat’s music taste and zehniyat for a day! Ew#AliAzmat — Maham🇵🇸 (@whoismaham) October 21, 2021