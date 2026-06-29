Ali Fazal has opened up about the uncertainty and pressure he faced before signing on to play Guddu Pandit in the hit crime drama Mirzapur.

Speaking about the franchise as it prepares for its big-screen expansion with Mirzapur: The Movie, Fazal reflected on how the role marked a turning point in his career at a time when India’s OTT landscape was still evolving.

The actor shared that he was initially warned against joining the project during its early development.

“I was scared at that time. It was the first time that the first few shows were being made in India. The filmmakers were telling me, what was I doing by saying yes. They said, ‘do films’.”

The actor added that despite the hesitation from industry voices around him, he sensed a shift in storytelling and chose to trust the project.

“I saw this changing era of OTT and shows. I felt a revolution was about to come,” he said, crediting writer Puneet Krishna for building the gritty world of Mirzapur. “The way the script was written, the world he has made, it was really commendable.”

Fazal’s portrayal of Guddu Pandit, a bodybuilder-turned-gangster drawn into the violent underworld of Mirzapur, went on to earn him widespread acclaim and helped establish the series as one of India’s most popular streaming dramas.

The series – debuted in 2018 – features a strong ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Mirzapur: The Movie, which Fazal describes as a “national-level experiment,” is slated to release in cinemas on September 4.