Ali Gul Pir delights fans with adorable photoshoot with son, Salaar

Pakistani actor and comedian Ali Gul Pir delighted fans with his new carousel of images featuring his newborn son, Salaar, and his wife, Dr Azeemah Nakhoda.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pir posted an album of images featuring a photo shoot with his newborn son, Salaar. The post has prompted fans and celebrities to share their good wishes for the family. He captioned the post with the simple yet touching words: “And then there were three.”

The photos show the comedian and his wife embracing their new role as parents following the arrival of their first child. The latest post came just weeks after Pir announced the birth of his son on June 21. Simultaneously, he shared an emotional message reflecting on fatherhood and the responsibilities that come with raising a child.

Read More:Comedian Ali Gul Pir got married to Dr Azeemah Nakhoda

The comedian wrote that from the moment he held his son for the first time, he wished to give him all the happiness in the world and protect him from pain. Pir said he understood his son would experience sadness and learn important lessons through difficult moments. However, he vowed to remain by his side throughout his life, offering unwavering support and love as his father.

“Will love you till the end and be there as your Baba,” he wrote in the heartfelt post, which resonated with many of his followers.

Pir also used the occasion to thank his wife, Dr Azeemah, for what he described as “all the amazing Father’s Day gifts”, as his son’s birth coincided with Father’s Day celebrations.