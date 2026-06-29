Ali Haider case: Madrasa teacher arrested for student's death

LAHORE: Police on Monday arrested a qari (madrasa teacher) accused of torturing a 12-year-old student to death in Lahore’s Burki area.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ghulam Rasool, was arrested by the Burki Police on the directives of the SP Cantt in connection with the murder case of the child, Ali Haider.

Police said the investigation is being carried out in light of the post-mortem report and other available evidence. They added that legal proceedings in the case are being pursued swiftly and that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly subjected Ali Haider to severe physical torture a few days ago because the child had failed to attend a religious gathering (Khatam) despite being instructed to do so.

The assault left the boy with a fractured arm and multiple injuries. Police said the accused then allegedly placed the injured child on a bus bound for Bahawalnagar and sent him home without informing his family of his condition.

After reaching home, Ali Haider was shifted to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The case came to light after the child’s family alleged that he had been brutally beaten at the madrasa.

Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s uncle. Authorities said the body has been brought to Lahore for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took notice of the incident and directed DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza to ensure that the accused is brought to justice.

Police said the investigation is continuing on the basis of the post-mortem findings and other evidence collected in the case.