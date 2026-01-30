Ali Haider returns to musical world with his latest song 'Ijazat'

Ali Haider returned to the musical spotlight with the release of his latest song, Ijazat.

On Sunday, singer Ali Haider returned to the musical world after a decade. He released his new song “Ijazat” and drew strong engagement across all social media platforms.

After the release, the track was trending on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with listeners praising its melody, restrained production and Haider’s instantly recognisable vocals, which many described as retaining the emotional clarity that once defined 1990s Pakistani pop music.

The singer wrote on a social media platform, “Hello Doston, Ijazat song is here for you. We tried to give you the best sound. My team and I would be glad if you like this effort ”.

The music video, shot and produced in Houston, Texas, reflects Haider’s current base in the United States, where he has lived for several years. Fans also applauded the video’s visuals, performances and overall polish, calling it a thoughtfully executed return rather than a nostalgic retread.

The release followed Haider’s recent reflections on why he stepped away from Pakistan and the music industry. In an appearance on a podcast, the singer had said last year that growing security threats and extortion demands after 2010 made life increasingly unsafe for his family.

He also revealed that his father was forced to shut down a printing business due to intimidation. At the same time, Haider himself began receiving threatening calls, prompting a period of deep emotional strain and a turn towards spiritual pursuits, including reciting Hamd, Naat and other religious poetry. Haider noted that his mother ultimately urged him to leave the country for his safety around 2013-2014, after which he travelled to the United States on a concert visa.

With ‘Ijazat’, he now cautiously re-enters the music scene, reconnecting with audiences at home and abroad.