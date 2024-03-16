When Ali Haider was beaten because of Babra Sharif; Read to know what happened!

Celebrated singer-songwriter Ali Haider recalled a childhood memory when he was beaten by his father, and his favourite actor was the reason.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Seasoned singer Ali Haider, along with his mother, was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’. He candidly spoke about childhood memories, personal life as well as professional endeavours.

When asked to share one childhood memory of getting scolded by his mother, the ‘Purani Jeans’ performer revealed that it never happened, rather it was his father, who was the strict parent to Haider and even hit him when he went to watch a movie of his favourite actor Babra Sharif.

He said, “Babra Sharif’s movie was released and I was a huge fan, so I went to watch it with a neighbour.”

The singer recalled the later treatment by his father at home, and shared, “That is one instance which I still remember to date, and probably that was the first and last time, he hit me.”

The celebrity’s mother added that her husband had asked all other family members to leave the room and then hit Haider behind closed doors.

Singer Ali Haider shares his adorable love story