Ali Imran Zaidi motivating the youth as an athlete & businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi, a professional cricketer and a businessman, is one of the most talented youngsters who have been earning fame with their exceptional skills.

The youngster is not only a businessman but a brilliant cricketer as well who is representing teams like Pakistan customs, Sui Southern Gas, Islamabad north, MGM, etc.

Career:

He is also the owner of the Samra group of companies and is known as one of the youngest real estate developers.

Activities:

A top-order right-hand batsman and a right-arm finger spinner, Ali plays for different teams in league cricket globally.

Recently, he was seen in Sharjah T20 League where he represented Sona gold & diamond. His performance remained brilliant in the league and her garnered lauds for playing skillfully during the league.

Ali is not only making name as a cricketer but as a businessman also currently he is building quite a few projects.

Social Media:

The young player, Zaidi, is on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook by the username of iamaz14. He has around 35,000 thousand followers on Instagram. Nearly, 10,000 followers on Facebook.

Usually, he updates the fans & followers through his social media platform about his sports and business activities.

