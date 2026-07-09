Calling for revenge and rejecting any compromise with the West, Iranians loyal to the Islamic Republic braved sweltering heat on Thursday to mass for the burial of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in his hometown of Mashhad.

An Israeli strike killed Ali Khamenei in late February on the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, bringing an end to his more than three and a half decades in power.

Beating their chests and weeping, mourners lined the route as they waited for Ali Khamenei’s coffin to arrive at the eastern city’s shrine of Imam Reza, the holiest site for Shia Muslims in Iran and the burial place he had chosen in his will.

State TV reported that a helicopter would transport the body across the final stretch to the shrine because the main avenue was expected to be crammed with people.

With new hostilities breaking out with the United States even after an accord last month to end the war, at least one fighter jet escorted the plane carrying the late Iranian leader’s coffin to Mashhad.

The burial is to be the final act in a marathon six days of funeral ceremonies, which have allowed people to pay tribute in Tehran, the clerical hub of Qom and also Iraq.

Men wore black shirts while women were clad in black chadors, many waving the red flags that symbolise the search for vengeance in Shia Islam, AFP correspondents said.

Led by the funeral eulogist, they chanted slogans against compromise and US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘Only revenge can soothe the pain’

“The loss of the leader is heavier than losing our parents,” said Hoda, 35, a housewife attending the funeral.

“Only the death of Trump and Netanyahu will soothe our pain. There should be no compromise at all,” she told AFP, referring to the deal with the US that ended months of hostilities in mid-June.

From the early hours of the morning, mourners dressed largely in black streamed towards the shrine carrying red flags despite temperatures nearing 40C.

Fire trucks sprayed water over the crowd as the heat intensified while fighter jets conducted low-flights over the event in what local media said was to provide security.

Some mourners poured water over their heads while others lay in patches of shade waiting for the funeral procession, which arrived shortly after 2:00 pm during the hottest part of the day.

“People here all seek revenge,” said Mohammad Afsharian, 41, a shop owner.

“I don’t know what’s the story with diplomacy and what’s the policy to continue diplomacy but all the people are carrying red flags in a sign of seeking revenge,” he said.

The anger echoed criticism from Iranian hardliners, who have repeatedly attacked President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government for pursuing talks with Washington after the killing of Ali Khamenei.

“Only revenge, only revenge can soothe the pain,” said Tahereh Rahmani, 37, a school executive.

“We are here with our red flags to call for the revenge of our leader.”

‘There will be blood’

Near the mausoleum, many children were present. Many came with their families, wearing caps in the colours of the Islamic republic.

At the foot of a hotel called Miami, a giant banner showed a caricature of Trump with a bounty on his head.

Another sign showed Netanyahu with a message in English: “There will be blood.”

The prayer will be led by Hossein Noori Hamedani, a 101-year-old ayatollah and conservative figure in the Islamic republic.

Meanwhile the eruption of fighting forced the closure of the rail link between Tehran and Mashhad, which is located some 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the capital, although road transport was being organised for stranded passengers, the state rail company said.

Observers have been watching closely for any signs of Khamenei’s son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei, who has yet to make any public appearances and was said to have been injured in the same strike that killed his father.

Ali Khamenei will be buried with his infant granddaughter, son-in-law, daughter and Mojtaba Khamenei’s wife Zahra Haddad Adel, who were all killed in the February 28 strikes.