Ali Larijani claims US-Israel plot to blame Iran for new 9/11 false flag

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, has issued a stark warning regarding potential “false flag” operations by the US-Israel coalition designed to blame Iran for a massive terrorist event.

In a post on X this Sunday, Larijani claimed that remnants of the “Epstein network” have conspired to orchestrate an incident similar to the September 11 attacks. He emphasized that while Iran is “resolutely” defending itself against U.S. and Israeli aggression, it fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and holds no animosity toward the American people.

I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 15, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also suggested that the Israeli regime may be targeting non-military sites in Arab nations in an effort to undermine their diplomatic relations with Tehran. This statement comes after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) firmly denied any involvement in the recent drone strikes that targeted Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Araghchi further alleged that the U.S. has manufactured drones identical to Iran’s “Shahed” models to carry out these strikes and misattribute the blame.

The diplomatic tensions arise against a backdrop of increased paranoia. Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, recently expressed skepticism about the timing of U.S. intelligence reports that suggest Tehran may be planning drone strikes from vessels near the California coast.

Baghaei sarcastically dismissed these reports, suggesting they could be a pretext for a false flag operation, and noted that the U.S. already has “plenty of copied Iranian drones.”

The war, which began on February 28 following the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and top military commanders, has now entered its third week. Since the onset of hostilities, Iran has launched more than 50 waves of retaliatory strikes under “Operation True Promise 4.”

Meanwhile, Iranian officials report that U.S. and Israeli strikes on residential areas, schools, and hospitals have claimed at least 1,348 lives, as the humanitarian toll of the unprovoked conflict continues to mount.