Ali Mardan Domki named as Balochistan interim CM

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday approved the appointment of Ali Mardan Domki as the caretaker chief minister for Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The development comes after the members of the parliamentary committee agreed on the name of Ali Mardan Domki during the second round of talks on Friday.

The committee was formed following three days of talks sans results between outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the Opposition Leader in the dissolved Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Khan.

The six-member parliamentary committee members included outgoing CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zamrak Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government side. Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri and Ahmed Nawaz represented the opposition side.

Domki belongs to the Lahri area of Balochistan and is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, who was a lawmaker from 1975 to 1977.

On August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar had dissolved the provincial assembly on the advice of CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.