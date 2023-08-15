Ali Mardan Domki named Balochistan Caretaker CM

QUETTA: Ali Mardan Domki has been unanimously nominated as the Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister (CM), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After much deliberation, Ali Mardan Domki has been unanimously nominated as the Balochistan CM. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has finally convinced Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Domki’s name.

Sources told ARY News that JUI-F leaders will be given ministries in the caretaker cabinet of Balochistan. Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is yet to sign the order for Domki’s appointment as the caretaker chief minister.

On August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar had dissolved the provincial assembly on the advice of CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

“In accordance with guidance from Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, and empowered by the provisions stated in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan, officially announce the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan. This action takes effect on the 12th day of August 2023 at 5:00pm,” stated the official notification issued by the Governor House.

With the assembly’s dissolution, the provincial cabinet has also been disbanded. CM Bizenjo is performing his duties until a caretaker chief minister is appointed.