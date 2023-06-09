Ali Muhammad Khan acquitted in May 9 violence case

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Mardan on Friday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

Ali Muhammad Khan, who was rearrested by Mardan police on Thursday, was presented before the court of ATC Judge Syed Ubaidullah Shah.

Nadeem Shah advocate appeared before the court to represent the PTI leader. The court after hearing arguments in the case, discharged Ali Muhammad Khan from the case and ordered to release him, if he is not wanted in any other case.

Former state minister Ali Muhammad Khan was first arrested from Rawalpindi, then from Islamabad and last arrest was from Peshawar and was shifted to Mardan.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered to release the former PTI MNA who was arrested following May 9 attack on military installations.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.