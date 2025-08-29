Ali Muhammad Khan, Adil Bazai resign from Parliamentary Committees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan has resigned from the Standing Committee on Human Rights and the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in compliance with the directives of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Ali Muhammad Khan submitted his resignation to the Speaker’s Office.

Similarly, MNA Adil Bazai has also tendered his resignation from all parliamentary committees. Bazai was a member of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, as well as the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications.

“I am resigning from all committees on the directives of the party’s founding chairman,” Adil Bazai stated.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Junaid Akbar submitted his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee to Aamir Dogar, the party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Junaid Akbar maintained that he has resigned from both the chairmanship of the PAC and the Energy Committee, following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Junaid Akbar also mentioned that PTI MNA Suhail Sultan resigned from his positions in the standing committees as well. Suhail Sultan stepped down from the Law & Justice, Water Resources, and SAFRON committees.

He added that Suhail Sultan has submitted his resignations to the party.

Aamir Dogar confirmed that, as per Imran Khan’s instructions, committee members are stepping down, and MNAs are also sending their resignations to Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

PTI founder Imran Khan directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees, his sister, Aleema Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Aleema Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

Aleema Khan maintained that all of Imran Khan’s sisters got to meet him in jail after four months. About Imran Khan, she said that the PTI founder was in good health; however, ‘he was feeling a bit of pressure on his eye’.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder also inquired about the arrest of her sons, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.