Stranded passengers in Tashkent will be airlifted soon: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that the UK-bound passengers stuck at Tashkent airport will be airlifted around 3:25 PST, ARY News reported.

Pakistani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani visited the airport and provided food and other essential facilities including medical supplies to the Pakistanis especially for the patients who are stranded at the airport.

After ARY News raised the issue of the stranded passengers at the Tashkent airport, the minister vowed that the government will take care of its citizens and do the needful to reconnect them to their British Airways flight.

Ali Muhammad Khan said in a statement on Twitter that the Pakistani High Commission in Tashkent was in touch with the stranded passengers of the British Airways flight to London. He added that the high commission provided food and essential facilities to the passengers.

In his Twitter message, the state minister said that he had a chat with the Pakistani envoy in Tashkent and requested him to personally visit the passengers. He added that he was informed about the expected time of the flight departure at around 3:25 PST.

He added that the high commission will take care of the travellers and vowed to contact them as well besides bringing the issue in the knowledge of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani passengers of a British Airways flight BA-260 were left helpless and unattended at Tashkent airport after their plane made an emergency landing to the death of a woman mid-flight.

A British Airways flight that took off from Islamabad made an emergency landing at Tashkent airport today after a woman passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It emerged that the passengers have been forced to sit inside the plane by the foreign airline’s administration for about eight hours and later sent to the airport’s lounge. The passengers were now left unattended at the airport’s lounge for over three hours.

The British Airways flight number BA-260 faced an emergency situation that took off from Islamabad to London as a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. when the plane was flying over Uzbekistan capital Tashkent. However, the woman passed away mid-flight.

A passenger said that the officials of British Airways informed the passengers about a fault developed in the aircraft during filling and another plane will be sent to the Tashkent airport to transport the travellers.

He added that they were told that another plane will arrive at the airport after 13 hours. He complained about passengers including children and patients facing troubles for being stranded and left helpless at the Tashkent airport without food and essential facilities including the internet.

The passenger said that the officials of Tashkent airport don’t understand their language while British Airways’ staffers were not paying attention to their complaints.