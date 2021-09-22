Flight from Islamabad makes emergency landing as woman dies

KARACHI: A foreign airline’s flight that took off from Islamabad made an emergency landing at Tashkent airport after a woman passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The flight of a foreign airline faced an emergency situation that took off from Islamabad to London as a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. when the plane was flying over Uzbekistan capital Tashkent. However, the woman passed away mid-flight.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the medical emergency, the pilot contacted the control tower and sought permission to land at the Tashkent airport.

After being granted permission by the control tower, the flight landed at the Tashkent airport where a team of doctors and ambulance were present.

READ: FOREIGN AIRLINE FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT ISLAMABAD AIRPORT

Earlier in March, an Indian aircraft had made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

The pilot of an Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand.

The pilot had sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds.

Flight no 6E 1412 had made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning.

The passenger had expired before getting first aid after the landing.