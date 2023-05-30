28.9 C
Ali Muhammad Khan rearrested after being released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested by police shortly after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials from outside the Adiala Jail. Khan was released from jail following the directives of the high court’s Rawalpindi bench.

READ: IHC orders release of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

The jail administration said that the PTI leader was released after the conclusion of his detention period under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Several PTI leaders had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9.

