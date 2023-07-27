Ali Muhammad Khan secures bail from PHC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday secured bail in a case related to his arrest under 3MPO, from Peshawar High Court,

A two-member bench of Justice Aijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan took up the plea of PTI leader. After initial arguments, the court approved bail of Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered his immediate release.

The court also summoned deputy commissioner Mardan to the next hearing of the case on August 8.

On July 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested for 8th time from Mardan soon after his release on bail under 3 MPO.

As per details, Ali Muhammad Khan’s counsel Nadeem Shah said that the PTI leader was arrested on the order of the Deputy Commissioner under 3 MPO.

He said that the judge ordered to release Ali Muhammad Khan and the High Court had also ordered to not arrest him in any case till August 4 but he was arrested for the eighth time.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.