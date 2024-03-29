26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 29, 2024
Ali Nasir Rizvi appointed new Islamabad IGP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed Ali Nasir Rizvi as the new inspector general of police (IGP) for the federal capital, replacing Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Akbar Nasir Khan has been asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Rizvi has served as SSP Operations, DPO Kasur, DIG Operations Lahore and other key postings during his services.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division has also appointed Khurram Agha as new secretary interior.

This is the first major reshuffling since the PML-N led coalition formed government in Centre after Feb 8 general elections.

