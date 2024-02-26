Ali Nawaz Awan, others acquitted in Azadi March cases

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz on Monday acquitted in Azadi March cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, a session court in Islamabad heard cases related to the violation of Section 144 during PTI’s Azadi March.

The court sought a response from the jail administration on the bail-seeking appearance of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Islamabad High Court also acquitted Faisal Arif, Nasir, others and adjourned the hearing the Azadi March case hearing.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan announced that he parted ways with PTI and officially joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).