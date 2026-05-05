KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has removed terrorism-related charges in the murder case of former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi, significantly altering the legal outcome of the high-profile case, according to court proceedings.

The court converted the convictions of the accused into life imprisonment terms already served and ordered their release upon payment of fines.

In its detailed remarks, the court observed that confessional statements recorded while in police custody are inadmissible under the law of evidence. It further noted that the call data record presented in the case was not verified by any mobile service provider.

The bench also pointed out serious investigative lapses in Ali Raza Abidi murder case, including the failure to obtain CCTV footage and the non-recovery of the weapon used in the attack. The court described the investigation as weak and unprofessional, particularly given the high-profile nature of the case.

The Sindh High Court held that the prosecution failed to establish the applicability of terrorism charges, stating that although the incident amounted to a targeted killing, its underlying motive could not be conclusively determined.

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The court directed that the Inspector General of Sindh review the performance of investigating officers involved in the case and ensure accountability for procedural shortcomings.

Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his residence on December 25, 2018, in Karachi. The case had since remained under judicial scrutiny as one of the city’s high-profile political assassinations.