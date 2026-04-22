Ali Raza creates history with PSL hat-trick

Peshawar Zalmi youngster Ali Raza etched his name into the record books with a stunning hat-trick against Karachi Kings during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 encounter at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old pacer produced a remarkable final over to derail Karachi’s innings, claiming three wickets in as many deliveries to restrict them to 182-9.

Raza began his hat-trick with the dismissal of Khushdil Shah, who fell in unfortunate fashion via a hit-wicket. He then followed it up with two pinpoint yorkers to clean up Shahid Aziz and Hasan Ali.

With this effort, Raza became only the seventh bowler in PSL history to register a hat-trick.

The milestone list is headlined by Mohammad Amir, who achieved the league’s first hat-trick in the inaugural 2016 edition, followed by notable names such as Junaid Khan and Imran Tahir.

Hat-tricks in Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Mohammad Amir (KK) against Lahore Qalandars in 2016

Junaid Khan (MS) against Lahore Qalandars in 2018

Imran Tahir (MS) against Quetta Gladiators in 2018

Mohammad Sami (IU) against Peshawar Zalmi in 2019

Abbas Afridi (MS) against Quetta Gladiators in 2023

Akeal Hosein (QG) against Peshawar Zalmi in 2024

Ali Raza (PZ) against Karachi Kings in 2026

In addition to joining the elite list, Raza also set a new benchmark by becoming the youngest Pakistani to take a T20 hat-trick at just 18 years and 35 days.

The young pacer capped off an impressive outing with figures of 4-41, having earlier removed Karachi Kings captain David Warner during the powerplay.