Ali Raza shares why he missed wedding of Khushal, Ramsha

Pakistani actor Ali Raza broke the silence over the queries regarding Khushal Khan and Ramsha Khan’s wedding invitation.

In the recent interview, Ali Raza was asked, “Your friend Khushhal Khan got married; did you receive an invitation? Did you know about it beforehand, since no one else seemed to find out? It is, however, a matter of great joy.”

In response, Ali Raza stated, “I am very happy for Khushhal and Ramsha. I did receive an invitation, but I was busy shooting, so I couldn’t attend”.

Earlier, the couple confirmed the rumors of their marriage by posting images from their official accounts. Also, Ramsha expressed disappointment and noted, “Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit”.